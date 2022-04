Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins had some choice words for the officiating crew in the team’s Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jenkins lambasted the referees for their performance on Saturday, tearing into their decision-making, going as far as to call it “one of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen in my NBA career.” In response, Jenkins has been slapped with a $15,000 fine, per the NBA Communications.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO