Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman’s Relationship Timeline: Inside the Model and Art Director’s Romance

By Johnni Macke
 5 days ago
Happy and healthy. Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have chosen to keep their relationship private after sparking romance speculation in summer 2020.

After having a very public relationship with The Weeknd — the two dated on and off for four years before their August 2019 split — Hadid has remained somewhat tight-lipped about her new beau.

Hadid and Kalman were first linked in July 2020 after being spotted having a meal together in New York City.

While eagle-eyed fans noticed the model out on occasion with the art director on and off during 2020, it wasn’t until July 2021 that Hadid confirmed the romance .

“Time of my life ⏳🍾,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹.”

Hadid shared a blurry snap getting cozy with Kalman, marking the couple’s Instagram debut. The picture, which has since been deleted, was taken in France while the pair were in town for the Cannes Film Festival .

Six months later, Hadid opened up about her past relationships and dynamic with men, pointing to a more positive romance with Kalman.

“I grew up around men — whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was — where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice,” she revealed during a January 2022 appearance on Victoria’s Secret’s “VS Voices” podcast . “Not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard affected me in my adult relationships very intensely.”

She recalled her nervous system crashing as a result of the negative experiences. “It was fight or flight. … That’s something I really had to work on, where I constantly went back to men – and also women – that had abused me, and that’s where the people-pleasing came in,” Hadid added.

The Parsons School of Design student noted that for a long time she didn’t have “boundaries” in both personal and professional scenarios. Hadid explained that she has since gone to therapy to find balance.

The following month, Hadid gushed over her guy via her Instagram Story on Valentine’s Day, calling Kalman her “fav dinner date.” She shared a kissing snap of the duo, captioning it, “To my bestie in a Tessie.”

Scroll down to relive Hadid and Kalman’s relationship from the start:

