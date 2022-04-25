Discover Unclaimed Property and Assets with ICash at Village Hall 4/25

Commonwealth Edison Company (“ComEd”) hereby gives notice to the public that on April 15, 2022, it filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission (“ICC” or “Commission”) its annual formula rate update, including updated cost inputs, reconciliations of ComEd’s approved revenue requirement and return on equity, and supporting testimony and other information, all for the purpose of determining, pursuant to Section 16-108.5 of the Illinois Public Utilities Act (the “Act”), updated rates for delivery services applicable throughout ComEd’s service territory in northern Illinois to be applicable beginning with the first monthly billing period of 2023.

