Conway, SC

news-article

coastal.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal Carolina University students have created a labyrinth on campus to promote mindfulness practices. Developed as a class project in GEOG 352: Sacred Spaces, Sacred Paths, the labyrinth has been installed between the Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts building and...

www.coastal.edu

