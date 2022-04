LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville community resource that has been around for decades is pausing its activities due to financial difficulties. ElderServe, which has provided care to Louisville's senior population since 1962, announced that it would temporarily stop operations and "regroup." A statement on the organization's website said the coronavirus pandemic paired with the "changing philanthropic landscape" put the nonprofit in a place where it could no longer continue serving the community.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO