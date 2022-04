The wide receivers are turning the NFL on its head this offseason. In this edition of News and Notes, we look at how the massive paydays being rung up by several pass-catchers could impact the Cowboys’ new WR1 twelve months from now. And while teams scramble to figure out a way to make a bid for the multidimensional services of a certain 49ers wideout, we look at how the Cowboys could perhaps DIY their own Deebo out of current running back Tony Pollard.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO