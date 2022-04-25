ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Softball scores most runs in two seasons against Toledo, wins series 2-1

By Isabella Schreck
kentwired.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kent State softball team defeated Toledo by nine points in Saturday’s second game, its second offensive explosion of the day after scoring seven points in game one. But in the final game of the series Sunday, the Flashes fell by one point in extra innings. “We came...

kentwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Heat hold off Hawks 97-94, reach Eastern semifinals

MIAMI — (AP) — If one play could tell the story of a five-game series, consider this one: Trae Young's final shot from the field was a corner 3-point try that he rushed because he knew a defender was coming his way. The shot bounced off the side...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Kent, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Baseball: Proctor rolls to victory in rivalry game against Rome Free Academy

The Proctor Raiders baseball team defeated rival Rome Free Academy Black Knights 11-4 to pick up their first win of the season. After being held scoreless against Skaneateles and hitless against Whitesboro, the Raider offense came out of the gates a bit sluggish again. Through the first four innings, the Raiders left nine runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning. ...
WHITESBORO, NY
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reportedly Makes Decision On PGA Championship

Tiger Woods looks set to play in another major golf tournament. Woods is reportedly on the released preliminary entry list for the PGA Championship, which is set to begin next month. It still may come down to how he’s feeling, but for right now, he’s in the tournament.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Western Michigan#Kent State#Mac#Rockets
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Norwalk Reflector

Four teams ranked in state coaches poll

COLUMBUS — Ahead of five head-to-head meetings between them, the top three teams in the Firelands Conference baseball standings appeared in the fourth weekly Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll, released on Monday. In Division IV, Plymouth (10-3) debuted in the poll for the first time this...
NORWALK, OH
WLWT 5

Cyclones score 3 in first, even series vs. Toledo with 3-2 win

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Cincinnati Cyclones and Toledo Walleye combined for five goals in the first period and didn't light the lamp again in the final 40 minutes as the Cyclones took game two of the divisional semifinals, 3-2, Saturday night to tie the series at 1-1. Toledo got on the board first, with a Brandon Hawkins goal scored less than a minute into the game, giving the Walleye a 1-0 lead.
TOLEDO, OH
WPRI 12 News

No. 5 Brown handles Bryant for fourth straight win

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – No. 5 Brown lacrosse won its fourth straight game Tuesday night 16-9 over in-state Bryant. Bruno improved to 9-4 on the year and wraps up regular season play on Saturday when it hosts Dartmouth at 1 p.m. Bryant dropped to 7-6 overall and ends its regular season at home against Wagner at […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Morning Journal

High school softball Top of the Crop for April 25

2: (3) Amherst 10-4 3: (2) North Ridgeville 12-1 Crop comments: Keystone dropped back-to-back games after defeating Wellington, 7-4. Those losses were to 2021 Division I state semifinalist Anthony Wayne (13-2) and Aurora (14-1). … Amherst had a big week, defeating Southwestern Conference rival North Ridgeville on a 4-3 walk-off to split the season series. Both teams stand at the top of the conference standings. The Comets defeated Midview, 12-3, and split a doubleheader against Mentor, winning, 9-5, and losing, 10-8, on April 23. … The Rangers edged Avon, 2-1, to hand the Eagles their second conference loss of the season. North Ridgeville also defeated Olmsted Falls (15-0), Lakewood (13-0) and Mount Vernon (8-3). … Elyria Catholic stays at fifth and is scheduled to face North Olmsted on April 26. The Eagles have won five games in a row, with their most recent being a 10-7 win over Holy Name. … Brookside played its first game in 17 days against Columbia, which they won, 3-0, on April 22. … Firelands switches spots with Rocky River. The Pirates dropped back-to-back games against tough Lakewood and Buckeye teams, but bounced back with a 17-0 win over Cleveland Central Catholic. Since a loss to Columbia, the Falcons have won three straight games against Oberlin (13-3), Black River (8-3) and on Vermilion (12-0) on the road to take the Stillman Cup. … Games to watch on April 26 will be Elyria Catholic at North Olmsted, Black River at Keystone and Wellington as they host Columbia. The Raiders will host Wellington on April 27 before playing Brookside on the 28. The Dukes will take on Firelands on the same day. April 29 and 30 will be the Prebis Tournament in LaGrange and in Wellington, with some of the top teams in the area in action.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Brecksville’s Chelsea Mack continues pace, Gilmour’s Megan Mlinaric reaches 200 Ks: Softball top performers of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are some of the top performances from the last week in high school softball around the area:. ⦁ Daylan Baker, North Ridgeville: The Rangers’ No. 9 hitter led off the seventh inning Friday with a triple in their Southwestern Conference showdown vs. Avon. Baker’s team needed a run to win it, and she provided it on Emily Lime’s squeeze bunt. North Ridgeville won, 2-1. The rematch is Monday in Avon.
BRECKSVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy