4/25/22: The joy and importance of trees

A piece of Adirondack history has been scrapped forever. The 109-year-old double decker ferry known as The Adirondack, which for years provided service between Port Kent, New York to Burlington, Vermont, was recently dismantled and will be sold for scrap. Excavators disassembled the wooden superstructure over the course of three days, and the iron hull will be towed to New York City and sold.

PORT KENT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO