4/25/22: The joy and importance of trees

SUNY Adirondack is striving to create a beautiful and sustainable campus for its students and faculty. This afternoon, with the help of students, faculty, and members of the local community, hundreds of trees and shrubs will be planted on the Queensbury campus to honor Earth Day and Arbor Day. Todd...
Spring has sprung here in the Hudson Valley and thankfully, the wildlife has come alive. We may have come across them or heard them late at night. With the start of Spring, I have heard Spring peepers, owls, and more friendly noises. Personally, I have witnessed two skunks possibly playing...
After a two year hiatus due to Covid, the Audubon Summer Camps will return this season. “It is a youth program that focuses on nature studies,” Publicity Chairperson Susan O’Handley said in a CNY News interview. “It’s fun activities, all outdoors at the Audubon Society’s Franklin Mountain Sanctuary.”
The poetic work of writer David Crews is often inspired by our northern landscape and a season for spending time outdoors. Crews is the author of "High Peaks", a poetry collection that catalogs his hiking of the 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks, and "Wander-Thrush", a book of essays about the natural world.
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – Harlemites took advantage of free health resources, music, food and fun, including Earth Day-themed arts and crafts at the Harlem Health & Wellness Fest at a Harlem school playground Friday. Organizers say it was a way to get families out of their homes and the health guidance they need. Music, food, […]
A piece of Adirondack history has been scrapped forever. The 109-year-old double decker ferry known as The Adirondack, which for years provided service between Port Kent, New York to Burlington, Vermont, was recently dismantled and will be sold for scrap. Excavators disassembled the wooden superstructure over the course of three days, and the iron hull will be towed to New York City and sold.
