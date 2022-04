Walmart heir Alice Walton's foundation has partnered with the Washington Regional Medical System in Fayetteville, Ark., to build a new regional healthcare system. The new health system will serve northwest Arkansas. The Alice Walton Foundation and Washington Regional Medical Center plan to work with Cleveland Clinic to support growth of healthcare services in the region. The three organizations will work together to help residents in Arkansas access specialty care.

