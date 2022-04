Offering remote and hybrid working opportunities poses many benefits for both workers and businesses. If you are choosing to get behind this new working trend, you need to consider how you can keep your employees safe when they are working from home. As employees have no direct supervision, you need to make sure they understand how to work safely from home. As an employer with remote and hybrid staff, it is a legal requirement that your employees do not injure themselves at work, even when they aren’t in your office. Below we look at how to ensure the safety of remote and hybrid staff.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO