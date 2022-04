The Proctor Raiders baseball team defeated rival Rome Free Academy Black Knights 11-4 to pick up their first win of the season. After being held scoreless against Skaneateles and hitless against Whitesboro, the Raider offense came out of the gates a bit sluggish again. Through the first four innings, the Raiders left nine runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning. ...

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO