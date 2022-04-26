Nigeria's opposition to pick presidential candidate at end of May

Former Vice-President and People's Democratic Party candidate in upcoming presidential election Atiku Abubakar attends the party's emergency meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

LAGOS, April 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria's opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) said on Monday it will choose a presidential candidate at the end of May to contest elections set for February next year as it seeks to return to power after losing office seven years ago.

Veteran politician and former vice president Atiku Abubakar is seen as front-runner to represent the opposition. It will be his sixth attempt at the presidency if he contests the election.

The PDP ruled Africa's most populous nation at the advent of multi-party democracy in 1999 but was swept from power in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressives Congress party.

Buhari will step down next year after serving two consecutive four-year terms.

In an election schedule, the PDP said the presidential election primary will be held during a May 30-June 1 special convention. Candidates for state governors and house of assembly will be chosen ahead of the convention.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Toby Chopra

