Millsboro, DE

Michele B. Cooper, loved the outdoors

Cape Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichele B. Cooper, 48, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 13, 1973, in Wilmington, daughter of Benjamin and Sandy (Swain) Berk. Michele worked at Mountaire Farms as an...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Ruth Marie Mustad, loved by many

Ruth Marie Mustad (née Stjernstedt), 103, of Lewes, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born March 14, 1919, in Fredrikstad, Norway, daughter of the late Hartor and Josefine Stjernstedt, a year after the end of World War I. One of seven siblings, she...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Emma Hall, profound sense of humor

Emma Hall, born July 19, 1935, affectionately known to family and friends as “Aunt Emma,” gained her angel wings Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Emma attended William C. Jason Comprehensive High School, and was known for her profound sense of humor. Emma’s favorite pastimes were watching court TV programs and reading.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

James Stephen Doonan, loved his family

James Stephen Doonan, 83, of Lewes, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born May 9, 1938, in Racine, Wis., son of the late Stephen and Ruth (Eggert) Doonan. Mr. Doonan worked as an experimental technician with heavy-duty equipment for many years. He had many interests and hobbies. Mr. Doonan was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and splitting wood. Above all, Mr. Doonan loved spending time with his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Loved by many, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
LEWES, DE
The Guardian

Alan Buchanan obituary

My friend and colleague Alan Buchanan, who has died from oesophageal cancer aged 90, worked for many years as a civil engineer but in retirement decided to start a second career. Alan studied paper conservation at Camberwell College of Art, south London, graduating in 1991 and opening his own studio...
OBITUARIES
Cape Gazette

Dave Robinson passes away but forever friends always in play

Friends are forever - A close friend, Dr. Dave Robinson, who moved inside the concentric circles of coaches and church people and educators from Caesar Rodney and Cape Henlopen, passed away at home Sunday night surrounded by his family. Back in 2004, Dave and I were standing behind the batting cage watching Cape softball play Caravel for the state championship. It was Memorial Day weekend, and Cape head coach Bill Cordrey, a Vietnam veteran, was wearing a flag pin on his Cape coaching shirt. Dave said to me, “I want you to know I’m nominating you for the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame. I’m doing it because of what you do for kids. It’s always kids first with you, and I respect that.” I said to Dave, “Please, say no more. I was inducted five minutes ago. The moment a friend like you said, ‘I’m nominating you for the hall of fame,’ I was in. I've already left the banquet. Now let's get back to the ball game.” Cape lost that game 1-0, and I wanted so badly for the Silver Fox Bill Cordrey to win a state championship, but sports are the penultimate smackdown arena.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Leonia Rebecca Robinson, Lewes icon

Leonia Rebecca Robinson began her earthly life June 19, 1942, in Lewes. On Saturday, April 16, 2022, while under Delaware Hospice care, after a very long illness, Leonia was called home to meet our Heavenly Father. Leonia was the daughter of the late Cora Robinson Washington and Collins Washington. Leonia...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes woman vying for fitness magazine cover

A Lewes mom of two boys is competing for the opportunity to grace the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers Magazine, and she’s asking for the community’s help. Holly Walker is pursuing a career in personal training. She works out in a home gym while incorporating training from OutTrain Fitness & Performance in Harbeson.
LEWES, DE
Wendy Webb
Cape Gazette

Howard W. Allen, devoted father, grandfather

Howard W. “Peck” Allen, 83, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie and son Jeffrey, all of Bridgeville. Many referred to Howard as “Peck”, a life-lasting nickname after his father who passed away when he was 18. Howard worked at DuPont for 22 years, and a second job in farming. In 1979, he left DuPont to start Clear Brook Farm’s Inc. During his lifetime the farm grew from 56 acres to over 1,800 acres.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Mabel Townsend Bender, post office retiree

Mabel Townsend Bender, 96, of Dagsboro, passed away at her home Saturday, April 23, 2022, with her family and friends by her side. Mabel was born April 26, 1925, in Ocean View, to the late Joshua and Ollie (Banks) Rickards. Mabel retired after 25 years from the U.S. Postal Service, as the postmistress of the Clarksville post office. She was a lifetime member of the Millville Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, a longtime member and board member of the Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro and a member of the La Rosso Capello Red Hat Society. Mabel attended Saint George’s United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group.
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Henry Eschel Edgerton Jr., enjoyed singing

Henry Eschel "Hank" Edgerton Jr., 80, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Henry was born Dec. 6, 1941. Beloved son of the late Henry Eschel Edgerton and Dorothy Mae (née Coleburn) Rae; beloved brother of Frank F. Edgerton, Stanley J. Rae and Barbara A. Donnelly. He was predeceased by two sisters, Ann U. Edgerton and Pamela E. Cooke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving partner Theodore "Ted" R. Zapalowicz.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lois Smith Marley, native Washingtonian

Lois Smith Marley, 93, formerly of Olney, Md., and a 32-year resident of Shipcarpenter Square in Lewes passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Lois was born July 14, 1928. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward T. Marley; loving mother of Patricia Cunningham (Bruce), Gwenn Marley, Rosena Marley (Craig Schneier), Edward G. Marley (Eric Snyder) and Adele Marley (Scott Brown); daughter of the late Kathleen and Milford Smith; sister of M. Wayne Smith, the late Ellen Strickland and Kathleen Lucey. Mrs. Marley is also survived by six grandchildren, Marley Schneier, Annabelle Cunningham, Cogan Rooney (Michael), Cooper D’Anton, Scarlett Cunningham and Liberty D’Anton.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Robert Henry Finch, federal retiree

Robert Henry Finch left us and passed into the arms of his eternal father Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 1 a.m. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Bob was the son of Robert Finch and Louise Hibbs Finch, grandson of Robert H. Finch and Sarah Moon Finch, and Emil and Nora Hibbs.
TOLEDO, OH
Cape Gazette

Dinner with a View

Photographers should submit work to photos@capegazette.com for consideration in the Community Photography Showcase online feature. Please include your name, phone number and where the photo was made. Photos will be posted to www.capegazette.com/column/community-photo-showcase.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Fest set for May 7

More than 70 artisans are set to display their wares Saturday, May 7, in what organizers call the kick-off of spring and summer events, the Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Fest. “The festival has become a tradition for Mother’s Day shopping and for supporting local artists,” said Kelly Ranieri, executive director of Dewey Business Partnership, which she said is partnering with Dewey Beach Lions Club to hold the 10th annual event.
FESTIVAL
Cape Gazette

Ellen Mae Schaeffer, National Security Agency retiree

Ellen “Ellie” Mae Schaeffer died Monday, April 25, 2022, at age 102. She was born Feb. 25, 1920, to Edward and Ida (Bates) Hulme, on the dining room table at her home in White Plains, N.Y. She graduated from White Plains High school in 1937 and later attended Georgetown University.
LEWES, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Teacher proud of Jimmie Allen

When I recently visited Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., I received a beautiful surprise. Jimmie Allen, a former student, was performing that night and I was able to finally hear him sing in concert. I didn’t realize how deeply his music and his message would affect me, his sixth-grade language arts teacher. Not only did he amaze me with his singing and his warmth, but his message to us was clearly stated: He was from Milton, Del., a small town that gave him the good things he needed to learn, grow and go on to do great things. He radiated love for our little town, his family and all who helped him along the way. He actually said how much he appreciated his teachers! While thousands of music fans cheered him on, my teacher heart swelled with pride.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival to return May 28

The Milton Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, in downtown Milton. The Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival is a long-standing partnership among the Milton Chamber of Commerce, Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, and many other local nonprofit organizations.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Rusty Rustbelt Paprika – an adventurer who always comes home

I decided I needed a new pet when we moved back to Milton in 2016, after losing my two Himalayan cats a few years earlier. I had perused those SPCA pet adoption ads in the Cape Gazette for a few months, untypically trying not to rush into things. My mother typically once said I was too immature to have a pet; I was 54 at the time! Loving to instruct, she had conducted a mock school for the black-and-white Milton cats on her back porch.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW Blue Matcha Lattes at Lewes Coffee!

Kickstart the week with MJ’s NEW 𝘮𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪-𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘪𝘱𝘴!
LEWES, DE

