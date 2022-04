It wasn’t too long ago just about everyone in the automotive industry with one voice agreed that battery-electric cars not only were the future, but that they had to be ushered in this decade while killing ICE engines entirely. Now the tides are starting to turn, perhaps in part because the reality of manufacturing so many batteries and offering EVs at prices consumers can afford is starting to set in. We’ve featured other automotive executives telling the truth about the unrealistic nature of such an approval, and now BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has joined in.

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO