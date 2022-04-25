ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, UT

High Speed Chase Spans Multiple Central Utah Counties

By Porter Huntsman
midutahradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is in custody in Sevier County after a high speed chase that spanned multiple counties. Janae Shultz, age 36 from West Valley, was stopped for speeding on Apr. 22 in Sevier County. She...

midutahradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, UT
County
Sevier County, UT
City
West Valley City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Wayne County, UT
Crime & Safety
Sevier County, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
City
Richfield, UT
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
Idaho State Journal

Man arrested for reportedly beating children and their mother at local motel

A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March. A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son. Police were called to the Motel 6 on Broadway in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Curtis
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Drivers License
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local residents caught with over one pound of meth, over 500 fentanyl pills during drug bust

POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing up to life in prison if convicted of possessing over a pound of meth and 500 fentanyl-laced pills following the execution of a search warrant at a South Fifth Street home on Tuesday evening, court records show. Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, and Travis D. Marshall, 52, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, one for fentanyl and another for heroin, court records show. ...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy