This car is the perfect British roadster for an enthusiast with a passion for speed. Small roadsters have been a Ford favorite since creating cars like the Thunderbird in the '50s and '60s. Eventually, the manufacturer moved toward pony cars and trucks, but the power plants still boasted the perfect setup for a small sports car on a mission to dominate the track. That's precisely how we got cars like the Shelby Cobra, which used one of Ford's most potent V8s to beat the Corvette. The Sunbeam Tiger was another great car that used the same layout to make a monstrous sports car. The incredible Carroll Shelby himself said that this car was so good that it needed to be unleashed rather than starting the vehicle. This adds up to an intense little vehicle nicknamed the "Baby Cobra," which fits the car quite well.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO