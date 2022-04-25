ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, OH

Kenneth Joseph Reilly

People's Defender
People's Defender
 4 days ago
Kenneth Joseph Reilly, 79 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence. Kenneth was born on August 4, 1942, in New Jersey, the son of the late Joseph and Florence (Hanneken) Reilly. Kenneth served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Kenneth is survived by his friend, Michael Taylor of Winchester. Kenneth’s last wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Winchester, OH
People's Defender

Scott Campbell

Scott Campbell, 48 years, of Rarden, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Scott was born on July 19, 1973, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of E
RARDEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
People's Defender

CHAPTER 27- PART 2 Father and mother had come to the last payment on the twenty acres. How well I remember that su
BOOKS & LITERATURE
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy