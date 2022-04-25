ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MozCon 2022 is back in Seattle — Save your spot and secure early bird pricing

Searchengineland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the magic of MozCon returns in person to the Seattle Convention Center from July 11-13. In addition to the cutting-edge SEO presentations and integrated networking opportunities that attendees have come to expect, Roger (our loveable robot mascot) and the Moz team are serving up MozCon with an extra special...

geekwire.com

Seattle Mariners to use Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ and palm-scanning tech in new stadium market

Fans eager to return to their seats faster after a beer run at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park will get some help from Amazon technology this summer. The Seattle Mariners and hospitality partner Sodexo Live! announced Wednesday that they will be using Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” cashierless tech and Amazon One palm-scanning tech at the team’s home ballpark in a new “Walk-Off Market.”
SEATTLE, WA
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
Digital Camera World

Blink vs Ring: which Amazon security camera system is best?

Blink vs Ring - choosing between two of the biggest names in home security cameras and video doorbells is not easy. And particularly so, as both companies are owned by Amazon. It’s never been easier to build a camera system to protect your home, but never have there been so many genuinely different choices. The challenge facing you if you’re buying for the first time is epitomized by the fact that while Amazon have shipped tens of millions of digital assistants, there is only one Alexa, but they’re currently taking two approaches to home security: Blink and Ring.
ELECTRONICS
City
Seattle, WA
CNET

Twitter Settings Changes That'll Help Keep Your Data Private

It's official: Billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter have reached a deal. Since the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has already floated ideas about potential changes, you may be moved to clean up your profile by deleting your old tweets or untagging yourself from past conversations. You may even consider quitting the social media service entirely. But before you delete (or archive) all your tweets, there are a few settings tweaks that could make you feel more secure. By changing your account privacy settings, you can control what information Twitter itself is allowed to share about you.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Amazon has a cunning plan to snatch up even more of the ecommerce market

Amazon has announced it will invest $1 billion in companies across the fulfilment, logistics and supply chain sectors in an effort to capitalize on emerging technologies. "We see an opportunity to look beyond our own experience and empower companies that are developing emerging technologies in customer fulfilment operations, logistics, and the supply chain,” said the ecommerce giant.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How to Check Your Startup and Shutdown History in Windows

Sometimes you may need to know when a computer booted up or shut down history; for instance, if you're a system administrator or you share your computer with your friends or family members. You can use this history to troubleshoot errors within the system and make sure that your computer was not accessed out of the allowed hours.
SOFTWARE
Android Central

Google Play's new data safety section starts rolling out today

Google has finally made the new data safety section in Google Play available starting today. The new section provides more transparency about what apps are doing with your data. It requires developers to provide information on why their apps are collecting data and whether these apps are shared with third...
INTERNET
Fast Company

This service helps you link your favorite apps together

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here. I love tools that save time. Especially when they take care of technical stuff for me automatically. That’s why I use IFTTT (If This, Then That).
CELL PHONES
Ryan Shannon

Entrepreneurs are selling these digital products for extra cash

Examples of Digital Products You Can Sell—No Start-up Capital or Supplies Needed. Disclosure: This story contains affiliate links, from which I may earn a small commission. After determining there’s sufficient demand for your eProduct, you then need to put in the work to create it. In case you’re at a loss for what types of digital products you can sell, here are some ideas for inspiration:
Andre Oentoro

What is Affiliate Marketing and How Does it Work?

You like the idea, don’t you? You set up a website, sprinkle a few affiliate links in strategic places of your web pages, and sit back to watch the money rolling into your bank account. That, of course, is the dream of many content marketers and bloggers.
ECONOMY
Android Central

How to use Google Lens to search with text and images simultaneously

Google Lens is a beneficial tool for searching for things around you. It's incredibly powerful and able to identify items and text in your environment, which can be helpful if you don't exactly know the words to describe something with a regular Google search. Thanks to a recent update, Google...
TECHNOLOGY
Technology
Marketing
Ryan Shannon

The types of digital products being sold by Millennials online

Disclosure: This story contains affiliate links, from which I earn a small commission. Activate Your Creativity With These 6 Digital Products. These six digital product ideas are accessible to just about anyone! If you've got some free time on your hands during the weekend or after work, you may want to give digital product making a try to supplement your income.
Sourcing Journal

Nordstrom’s Logistics Partner Grows Port-Adjacent Presence

Click here to read the full article. Taylored aims to “bring down our customers’ logistics costs and shorten their delivery times in this rapidly changing retail environment.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReport Has Shopify Eyeing Fulfillment Provider DeliverrWhy Retail Expert Revised That 80,000-Store-Closure OutlookFashion Nova Banished Bad Reviews, Class-Action Lawsuit ClaimsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Hermes_Fang

The Power of Content: Why Online Store Owners Need a Blog Section

Have you ever wondered how you can attract customers to your online store and still boost their loyalty and satisfaction? The first thing you probably thought of is marketing. Marketing is an effective way of improving the performance of your business. One excellent marketing strategy is adding a blog section to your e-commerce website.
hackernoon.com

How to Build an Ecommerce Website & App for Your Furniture Company

The online shopper count is also increasing day by day and it has reached 2.5 billion by the end of 2021. With an effective furniture selling platform, one can easily grab the attention of customers and can get better conversion without losing its personal touch. We have listed the top 10 furniture eCommerce platforms that can easily manage your furniture business. Take your time to go through each platform and analyze them. There are thousands of ready-to-use furniture selling platforms are available. We are here to provide you with the solution to choose wisely.
INTERNET
CNET

Best Web Hosting for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The inspiration to start your own website could come from anywhere. Maybe you're thinking of starting a side business, or you're one of the millions who recently left a job and want to start your own business. Maybe you want to start a blog for fun. No matter what your reason, it's an exciting process.
COMPUTERS

