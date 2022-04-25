ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

William Fitzgerald Named Chair of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute Board of Trustees

WPI News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently retired VP and general manager of GE Aviation’s Commercial Engines Operations, Fitzgerald ‘83 joined the board in 2013. William “Bill” Fitzgerald, honored alumnus (Class of 1983) and distinguished engineer and business leader, has been named chair of the Board of Trustees. A WPI trustee since 2013, he began his service...

IN THIS ARTICLE
