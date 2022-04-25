ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt, IA

SCHEDULE UPDATE: Humboldt Girl’s Track Postponed, Boys’ Golf cancelled

By Matt Scher
977thebolt.com
 1 day ago

Humboldt, IA – Two Humboldt Wildcats’ sports events have been moved today. The Humboldt Girls’ Track team was...

977thebolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Banged up Iowa track and field team finishes Musco Twilight Invitational

Iowa track and field hosted its annual Musco Twilight Invite on Saturday without multiple star Hawkeye runners. Sophomore sprinters Jenoah McKiver and Kalen Walker did not participate in Iowa’s sole home meet of the outdoor season. Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody told reporters on Wednesday that both may be out until the Big Ten Championships.
IOWA CITY, IA
WOWT

Suspects drives through Iowa golf course, jumps in lake

For two hours every morning and every evening for decades Farnam Street from 46th to Dodge becomes a one-way road. In the past few weeks, several viewers who felt like they hit a dead-end contacted 6 On Your Side for help. Only on 6: Suspect found in hot tub near...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Parkersburg, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Humboldt, IA
Sports
City
Humboldt, IA
City
Parkersburg, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Brown’s record breaking day leads Rockridge past Monmouth-Roseville 17-2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Payton Brown hit two home runs leading Rockridge to a 17-2 win over Monmouth-Roseville. Brown’s led off the game with a home run and then hit a grand slam later in the inning. The grand slam was her 12th home run of the season breaking the all time Rockridge record for homeruns in a season set by Liz Watkins in 2007.
DAVENPORT, IA
WPRI 12 News

No. 5 Brown handles Bryant for fourth straight win

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – No. 5 Brown lacrosse won its fourth straight game Tuesday night 16-9 over in-state Bryant. Bruno improved to 9-4 on the year and wraps up regular season play on Saturday when it hosts Dartmouth at 1 p.m. Bryant dropped to 7-6 overall and ends its regular season at home against Wagner at […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Sports Events
Power 96

Fishing Records: The Largest Lunkers Caught in Iowa [PHOTOS]

As the weather finally begins to warm, everyone in the state of Iowa that loves to fish has that excitement growing in them. The kind that comes with knowing it's time to pack up your fishing gear and head to your favorite spot to try to land a big one. Maybe, just maybe, this is the year you'll catch a fish big enough to get yourself on this heralded list of the biggest fish caught in Iowa, for each species.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Friends of Iowa teen who died in crash bring her memory to prom

ALGONA, Iowa — There was a bittersweet moment at Algona High School's prom this weekend. Students made sure their classmate, who was killed in a car crash, was with them during that rite of passage. Madison Fraker died in a crash last month in Humboldt County. Her friends took...
ALGONA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KWQC

Quad City River Bandits being recognized

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When a team gets named Minor League Baseball Team of the Year, out of 400 nominations, you know it’s something special. Well, the Quad City River Bandits got that honor from Ballpark Digest this month. Dave Heller, proud owner of the Bandits, shares the excitement of the recognition and the Field of Dream news!
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

Freeze Warning in effect for central and southern Iowa tonight

Des Moines, Iowa — Temperatures are expected to fall below 32° overnight across all of Iowa, so a Freeze Warning has been issued for central and southern Iowa from 1-8 AM Tuesday. A Freeze Warning is only issued during the growing season. Sensitive plants and vegetation should be covered or brought inside to protect from […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Girls Win Team Title on Home Track

(Glenwood) The Glenwood girls won four events and scored 183.5 points and captured the team title at their home meet on Monday night. The Rams earned gold in the long jump, 800,1500, and 3000. Lewis Central finished second with 87-points, and Underwood, third, with 71 in the 11-team field. Atlantic girls finished sixth with 59-points.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic boys golfers beat Clarinda and Creston

(Clarinda) Atlantic downed a pair of Hawkeye Ten Boys Golf opponents on Monday. Lane Nelson led the way with a 35 to earn medalist honors. The Trojans shot 155 to beat both Clarinda’s 168 and Creston’s 201. Nelson’s 35 was the low round for the Trojans while Tristan Hayes shot a 38. Cruz Weaver’s 40 and Garrett McLaren’s 42 counted towards the team score while Tate Niklasen and Roth Den Beste rounded out he lineup with scores of 45 and 47, respectively.
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Grass and Field Fires a Big Problem in Western Iowa

(Sioux City, IA) — Grass and field fires remain a big problem in western Iowa and bordering states where things remain very dry. Sergeant Bluff fire chief, Anthony Gaul, says his firefighters worked several hours responding to calls Saturday, sometimes traveling “20 to 25 miles away to help manage incidents because there was nobody else available.” Gaul says the local area damage total from the weekend fires will be more than seven figures as the burn ban in Woodbury County remains in place. Strong winds of up to 60 miles an hour at times contributed to the fires. There are ten active burn bans in the state as of Monday — with all of them along the western edge of the state.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy