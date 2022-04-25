SCHEDULE UPDATE: Humboldt Girl’s Track Postponed, Boys’ Golf cancelled

(Sioux City, IA) — Grass and field fires remain a big problem in western Iowa and bordering states where things remain very dry. Sergeant Bluff fire chief, Anthony Gaul, says his firefighters worked several hours responding to calls Saturday, sometimes traveling “20 to 25 miles away to help manage incidents because there was nobody else available.” Gaul says the local area damage total from the weekend fires will be more than seven figures as the burn ban in Woodbury County remains in place. Strong winds of up to 60 miles an hour at times contributed to the fires. There are ten active burn bans in the state as of Monday — with all of them along the western edge of the state.

