Rec Sports facilities and parks are closed.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 300 student-athletes at WVU are enjoying the benefits of the completed Athletic Performance Center, which opened in the fall. The facility, which formerly housed the natatorium, is now a training hub for all West Virginia Olympic sport athletes, featuring top of the line strength and conditioning equipment, athletic training services, a nutrition fueling station, team locker rooms, various staff offices and more.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO