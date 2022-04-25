ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rec Sports facilities and parks are closed.

osu.edu
 1 day ago

All recreation centers are currently closed due to a water main break on...

recsports.osu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

$9.5M activity center proposed north of Carmel High School football stadium

An 85,000-square-foot building has been proposed north of the Carmel High School football stadium to provide indoor practice space for the marching band and winter guard, with athletics and other student groups expected to use the facility, as well. Tentatively named the Greyhound Activities Center, the $9.5 million pre-engineered building...
CARMEL, IN
Sandusky Register

Local athletes sign letters of intent

Perkins seniors Elizabeth Ziegler and Daniel Zirkle signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate sports on Monday in the Perkins Learning Commons. Ziegler will play NCAA Division I volleyball at Western Illinois. Zirkle will be a thrower on Division II Ashland's track and field team. Two other local...
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Owens
WTRF

WATCH: Tour WVU’s new Athletic Performance Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 300 student-athletes at WVU are enjoying the benefits of the completed Athletic Performance Center, which opened in the fall. The facility, which formerly housed the natatorium, is now a training hub for all West Virginia Olympic sport athletes, featuring top of the line strength and conditioning equipment, athletic training services, a nutrition fueling station, team locker rooms, various staff offices and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur to welcome LHSAA state softball tournament this weekend

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Softball Tournament will be held at North Frasch Softball Complex in Sulphur. Semifinals will take place on Friday, April 29, and finals will be held on Saturday, April 30. “On behalf of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, our entire staff, and Executive...
SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy