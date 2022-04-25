ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rick Ross Says He Was So ‘Smoked-Out’ He Didn’t Even Realize He Walked Out of Interview Until Seeing It Online

By Joey Ech
B106
B106
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Rick Ross says that he was so "smoked-out" when he walked off the set of a recent interview, that he didn't even realize that it happened until the story made its rounds online. In an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club that dropped on Monday (April 25), Rick...

myb106.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Explains Infamous 85 South Show Interview Exit

Rick Ross has his fair share of viral/reel-worthy moments, some of which he creates himself, fully aware, on his property, and completely in control. Then there are others, like the incident that occurred on the 85 South Show, that happen because of Ross although he is not necessarily in control of their virality. One such moment occurred when Rick Ross told the hosts of the show that he needed to use the bathroom: "Lemme use the restroom one time and I'mma take this jacket off," he says, even hinting as to getting more comfortable with the hosts by removing his outer layer. A short while later, we find the hosts speaking to voices off-screen, with inquisitive looks as they slowly realize that not only is Ross no longer in the building, and in the car, he's on his way to the airport.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Rick Ross Shows Off His New Camouflage Tank

Rick Ross is going all out for his inaugural car show. On Thursday, the 46-year-old hip-hop mogul took to Instagram to show off the latest—and perhaps biggest—addition to his already extensive fleet. Video taken at Ross’ “Promise Land” estate shows a military tank being unloaded onto the rapper’s driveway. The armored vehicle featured artillery, a custom camo paint job, and Louis Vuitton leather seat covers.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karlous Miller
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Chico Bean
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Breakfast Club
thebrag.com

Tiktok rapper posts video throwing urine on Nipsey Hussle’s memorial

Tiktok rapper GBO Gaston is getting backlash for posting a video of himself throwing a cup of urine at Nipsey Hussle’s memorial. Tiktok rapper GBO Gaston is going viral – and for the wrong reasons. In a video posted by Gaston on his account, the rapper can be seen throwing a cup of urine on late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s memorial.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion On Tory Lanez Incident: "I Was Really Scared, I Had Never Been Shot At Before"

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking her truth. It's been nearly two years since Miss Tina Snow was shot in the foot after leaving a Hollywood party – an incident that resulted in Canadian rapper Tory Lanez being hit with two felony charges, one for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in his vehicle.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting in Emotional ‘CBS Mornings’ Interview

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion opens up about the alleged Tory Lanez shooting incident for the first time in an emotional interview with CBS Mornings that will air Monday, April 25. Ahead of the full interview, the show shared an excerpt Sunday where the rapper talks with Gayle King about the moments that led to the shooting, and when Lanez allegedly opened fire. “It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” Megan said. “We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Prays For Father Benzino: "I Want Him To Heal Offline"

Regardless of the tension that may be displayed on social media, Coi Leray remains supportive of her father, Benzino. Over the last few months, the world has had a front-row seat at Benzino's antics online and it has caused the Hip Hop icon to be the target of trolls and critics. Whether he is arguing with 50 Cent, threatening trans actress Shauna Brooks, or going back and forth with Leray, Benzino has had his hands full online.
CELEBRITIES
B106

B106

Temple, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy