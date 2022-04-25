City to open Lake Olathe Beach and all pools

Make a splash this summer at the Olathe outdoor pools—Black Bob Bay, Frontier Pool, Mill Creek Pool and Oregon Trail Pool and the Beach at Lake Olathe.

Starting Saturday, May 28, swimmers can jump in at Black Bob Bay and the Beach at Lake Olathe, with Frontier, Mill Creek and Oregon Trail Pools opening Monday, May 30.

Make sure you’re ready to swim when the weather heats up by purchasing your Splash Pass or Splash Pass+ online or at the Olathe Community Center.

A Splash Pass (which is already included if you have an Olathe Community Center membership) grants unlimited admission to all four outdoor pools. The Splash Pass+ includes unlimited admission to all four pools, plus the Beach and Marina at Lake Olathe. Splash Pass memberships include individual and family memberships for residents and non-residents.

Those who purchase or upgrade to a Splash Pass+ online or in person May 13-14 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive $20 in Splash Cash to be redeemed toward rentals, concessions, swim lessons, and more at any of the outdoor pools or Lake Olathe.

Visit OlatheKS.org/Pools for the most up-to-date information on pool hours, closings, and Splash Pass.