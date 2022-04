Get ready for another season of fresh, local produce, baked goods and other products at the Olathe Farmers’ Market. Market season begins Saturday, April 30, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22. Markets will also be on Wednesdays beginning May 4.

There are two market locations to choose from: Stagecoach Park (1205 E. Kansas City Road) or Black Bob Park (14500 W. 151st Street). Visit OlatheKS.org/FarmersMarket for more information.