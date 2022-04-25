ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

36 Moments From "A Cinderella Story" That Prove It’s One Of The Greatest Movies Of All Time

By Hope Lasater
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nz9Bj_0fJlfcGr00

A Cinderella Story is, hands down, one of the greatest movies every made.

Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com

Not only is the movie perfect, but its cast is also bonkers. In case you don't remember, Jennifer Coolidge and Regina King are in it, folks.

Anyway here are 37 moments* from the movie that prove its brilliance.

I am playing fast and loose with the word "moment."

Also, we're not discussing the majority of things in the movie that straight-up don't make sense, or the little sprinkles of racism. There's also a huge age difference between Hilary Duff, who was a minor, and Chad Michael Murray. But I digress!

1. The whole set up of The Valley as Sam's kingdom. So cheesy and lovely!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Am9mT_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

Also, this is not a moment, but I must include that Sam's dad named his diner just "Hal's Diner."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkjES_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

2. The way Sam's new step-mom Fiona tricks her into not being in the wedding photo. LOL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJiL3_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYSGG_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XiCW_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

3. SAM'S BOOK OF FAIRYTALES CONTAINS IMPORTANT THINGS. DO NOT MISS THIS. IT IS VERY CLEAR AND OBVIOUSLY WILL MATTER LATER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mh1fY_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmADb_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

4. Gotta love the elephant Fiona's had done. What is this?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6a4b_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

5. Everything Fiona says deserves a spot on this list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22W3Eq_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17r3Zl_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAl6w_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkNTU_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

7. Sam's best friend Carter's dad only gets one scene, but it's great. His license plate is "My Dad 1."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vg08l_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

8. I love the way Shelby and the other meanies announce "move" to everyone as they go down the hallway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pygpH_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

9. This message Sam gets from Austin, which is so weird. And she responds with "you first."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492C21_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

10. And either Sam's thoughts are "laugh out loud," or she actually says, "laugh out loud" out loud when texting LOL. Either way I'm thrilled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ICDp_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

11. How Sam and Austin have their secret online chats in a very busy school library.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IajXt_0fJlfcGr00

These different thoughts about loneliness and being yourself that Sam and Austin share are so not unique its hilarious.

Warner Bros.

Also this is Sam's font.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQgrS_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

12. Austin "quoting Tennyson," like an absolute weirdo. Chad Michael Murray is one of the the greatest rom-com leads we will ever witness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNo1l_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBTd2_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

13. The casualness with which Sam utters "cyberspace".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QbyAw_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

14. Let's point out that Fiona's phone is a shoe!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gbsbv_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

Also, this is not a moment either, but looks like all of the dad's in this movie lack creativity when it comes to names, because Austin's dad's car wash is simply called "Big Andy's."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4qVf_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

15. This whole moment with the step-sisters being golden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xINFv_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cvnl_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cwIa_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

16. The step-sisters were the Broad City of 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dzk4U_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljoIS_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGj9N_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXIgb_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9jkS_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

17. This whole scene.

18. Fiona, you are a god.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOHha_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

19. The fashion montage. Here's the whole thing plus a bit before.

20. THIS POSE!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0mCh_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

21. You saw this one coming, I hope: the dance scene.

22. My favorite quote maybe of all time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eatal_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

23. LOOK HOW PRETTY SAM AND AUSTIN'S NIGHTTIME WALK IS!!! Romance is alive and thriving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5o5V_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

24. I love how he reacts to her not wanting to hold hands. Austin is consistently cool and great like this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tj06G_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtayR_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

25. Shelby being a comedic allstar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFpJj_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47epHX_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fvNU_0fJlfcGr00

This moment is followed by what seems like an attempted sexual assault, which I totally did not remember. Why is David a character in this?

Warner Bros.

26. The gazebo scene. The gazebo scene. The gazebo scene. The gazebo scene. The gazebo scene.

27. Shelby's reaction to Carter being interested in her after they made out the night before. I think it was the night before?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43d1dE_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zt0E3_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoQeA_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

28. The Peabody-winning carwash scene. (Except the abundance of hot wax, because oh my lord that would hurt.)

29. Fiona eating some cookies. I should do a whole article about Fiona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEIv4_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

30. When Sam finally ends her relationship with Fiona! Yes, Sam! She sucks!

31. Sam's AMAZING speech to Austin that is so lame, but also I love it with all my heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btvzS_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dNFi_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zISzA_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNxi4_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GO2uP_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQw5M_0fJlfcGr00

Oh yeah, there's a drought in this movie that's been happening.

Warner Bros.

32. The way Austin flips off his dad with words. He is a poet, after all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eB02S_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVbDj_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuUlU_0fJlfcGr00

What a wild response from the dad to his son trying to leave the football field.

Warner Bros.

33. Sam and Austin's first kiss.

Also, by the way, why did Sam's dad put his will in her fairytale book? What is that about?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZxZA_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

34. But Fiona's never seen the will that gives Sam everything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4Vqh_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

35. Carter gets a happy ending! He's in a commercial! Go Carter. He's awesome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ip5S_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

36. And, obviously but wonderfully, Sam and Austin are together and life is perfect. Should I watch this movie again right now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilHVI_0fJlfcGr00
Warner Bros.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Regina King
Person
Hilary Duff
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinderella Story#Warner Bros Via
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy