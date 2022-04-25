ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Launches New Website to Modernize and Improve User Experience

michigan.gov
 1 day ago

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints. (LANSING, MICH) The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is unveiling a new website, furthering the State of Michigan’s efforts to provide easy-to-access and convenient government services online. DIFS’ new site, available at Michigan.gov/DIFS, features modern technology and an...

www.michigan.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Fortune

Almost no laws protect workers from secret employer surveillance. A California bill would fix that

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The scope of workplace surveillance exploded during the pandemic as millions of workers turned their homes into offices. Some managers, accustomed to keeping tabs on their employees by walking past their desks, had to improvise by installing software on corporate laptops to monitor the keystrokes, mouse movement, and screen activity of their remote workforce.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

Remote working has changed the rules of the workplace, so watch out

Everyone has their own experience of how the working week has changed. And there's plenty of research out there from companies trying to understand how things have got better - or worse. A little while back it was Microsoft bringing us the good news that over the last two years...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#State Of Michigan#Financial Literacy#User Experience#Mich
Phys.org

Hiring friends and family might actually be good for business—new research

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta/Facebook, recently remarked in a podcast interview that when it came to hiring new staff, his preference was people whose "values aligned in the things that you care about". This, he said, was akin to "choosing a friend or a life partner". He went on to state that many young people were too "objective-focused" and "not focused enough on connections and … people".
RELATIONSHIPS
Vice

When Police Do Marketing for Surveillance Tech Companies

A cop holds a drone aloft just as it's about to take flight. The words “AI-pilot assistance for your flying supercomputer,” flash across the screen. Bassy electronic music plays. These are the opening moments of a promotional video made by Skydio, a California-based drone company that sells to...
CHULA VISTA, CA
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
Android Police

Hacking group Lapsus$ gained access to T-Mobile's internal tools and source code

Cyber attacks are as prevalent as ever, forcing companies small and large to pay extra attention to their security practices. The biggest name in cybersecurity right now is Lapsus$, a hacker group responsible for attacks on Nvidia, Samsung, and Ubisoft this year alone. Even after some of its members were arrested in the UK, the group has continued activity in certain corners of the internet. Add T-Mobile to the ever-growing list of targeted major players, as the Uncarrier was hit back in March.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
morningbrew.com

Creating and selling digital organization products

A head start on your hustle. Today’s side hustle: Creating and selling digital organization products. Skills needed: Graphic design knowledge, marketing, familiarity with social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest. Got graphic design skills? Make extra cash by creating digital organization products (think resume, cover letter, or planner...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Utilities Aim to Convert Final 25% of Customers to Digital Billing

The rapid modernization of digital billing and payments processing is evident throughout the economy, with utilities among the leading examples. Fifty-five percent of utility company billing executives say the business environment’s digitization is the main factor that will affect industry growth through the next five years. These companies understand...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Call center automation software vendor Replicant raises $78M

It’s against this backdrop that automation products are gaining interest from call center operators — and investors. On the more sophisticated end of the spectrum, call center automation promises to resolve customer service issues to free up agents for more complex work. Replicant, one of the more prominent vendors in the call center automation space, today announced that it raised $78 million in Series B funding led by Stripes with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Omega Venture Partners, IronGrey, Norwest and Atomic. Sources tell TechCrunch that the post-money valuation stands at $550 million.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy