A microscopic vehicle can go forwards, backwards, left or right on command under the control of light of various wavelengths and polarizations.

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroscopic drones can be precisely driven using light alone1. These devices could have many applications, such...

High accuracy tracking of ultrasonic motor based on PID operation of sliding surface plus inverse system compensation

Ultrasonic motor as a actuator of control system is widely used in the equipment driven for the precision manufacturing. In this brief, for the selection of the ultrasonic motor, an approximate time-domain mathematical model was established according to the physical mechanism of the ultrasonic motor. The parameters of the model were identified by using the least square method. Responses of the obtained model to the pulse width signal and the triangular wave signal are approximate consistent with those of the actual system respectively, which show the accuracy of the model. Then, the approach of PID operation of the sliding surface plus the inverse system compensation is proposed, the stability of the controlled system and the selection of the proposed approach parameters were discussed. The conventional PI control method with large gain and the proposed control approach were used to track the same signal. Then, the robustness of the proposed control method was tested, a 0.3Â kg load was added to the system while keeping the two controller parameters and tracking signals unchanged, and the tracking effects of the two control methods were obtained. The results show that the proposed control approach has a superior performance compared to the conventional PI control approach.
ENGINEERING
makeuseof.com

How to Build a Smart Motion-Sensing Light Switch

A motion-sensing light turns on when it detects motion. It is commonly used for staircases, washrooms, and outdoor areas, to switch on lights automatically once it gets dark. There are two different sensor types used to detect motion: microwave-based motion sensors and Infrared PIR sensors. Microwave sensors can detect motion...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up and Use Multiple Monitors on Windows 11

If you spend countless hours a day on your PC, distributing your workload between two or more screens can help you boost your productivity and multitasking skills to a greater degree. However, a multi-monitor setup goes beyond simply connecting the screens via a cable. Windows 11 makes the process extra...
SOFTWARE
Interesting Engineering

NASA’s pursuit of commercial hypersonic flight was just given an AI-powered boost

One-hour flights anywhere may be some way off yet, but artificial intelligence could play a massive part in speeding up the development of hypersonic airliners. U.S.-based Argonne National Laboratory announced a partnership with NASA to boost hypersonic flight research and make vastly shorter travel times a reality with the help of AI-enhanced computer simulations, a press statement reveals.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro and AirPods 3: How to change Force Sensor controls

AirPods Pro have great features like noise cancellation and a Transparency mode with an in-ear design. And to switch between those and other features, Force Sensors in the AirPods Pro (and AirPods 3) stems offer easy control. Read on for how to change AirPods controls including press speed, press duration, and what your left and right Force Sensors do, and more.
ELECTRONICS
scitechdaily.com

Validating Models for Next-Generation Fusion Power Plants

According to recent simulations and analysis, the flagship fusion facility of the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) might serve as the model for an economically appealing next-generation fusion pilot plant. The pilot plant could be the next step in the United States toward collecting the fusion power that powers the sun and stars on Earth as a safe and clean source of power for producing energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Chase Zero,’ the Hydrogen-Powered, High-Speed Foiling Cat That’s Transforming the America’s Cup

Click here to read the full article. You’re looking at what could become the sportboat of the future: a sleek foiling power catamaran that can glide over the waves at close to 60 mph without burning a single drop of gas. And emit only harmless water vapor from its exhausts. What sounds like a fantasy, sci-fi vessel has been skating across the Auckland waterfront for a few weeks now. How’s that for an Earth Day boat? What is the secret? An advanced hydrogen fuel cell that can generate enough juice to power twin 295-horsepower electric motors—and take this 33-foot cat over 100...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
electrek.co

Review: Lion Energy Safari ME gives your home (or off-grid site) a massive battery and solar panel package

I recently had the chance to test out the Lion Energy Safari ME portable power station along with the massive battery expansion pack and solar panel package. I don’t say this lightly: This is THE high-capacity portable power station I’d want to bring with me to an off-grid cabin, campsite, or even to have in my garage in case of a natural disaster.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Protect your personal belongings with the Gaze security camera

Gaze is a new personal security camera that allows you to protect your belongings wherever you may be. Specifically created to prevent theft before it happens and scare away any possible seeds or third parties tampering with your personal belongings. Gaze can assist you when prosecuting perpetrators if the worst...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

E Ink has a new color display with support for stylus input

In brief: For years, E Ink has been trying to create better color electrophoretic (e-paper) displays that rely on ambient light rather than a backlight to produce an image. Now it's getting closer to that dream with a new display that can update fast enough for stylus input, so it'll be interesting to see if companies like Amazon and Kobo will use it in future e-readers.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Spontaneous chiral symmetry breaking in a random driven chemical system

Living systems have evolved to efficiently consume available energy sources using an elaborate circuitry of chemical reactions which, puzzlingly, bear a strict restriction to asymmetric chiral configurations. While autocatalysis is known to promote such chiral symmetry breaking, whether a similar phenomenon may also be induced in a more general class of configurable chemical systems-via energy exploitation-is a sensible yet underappreciated possibility. This work examines this question within a model of randomly generated complex chemical networks. We show that chiral symmetry breaking may occur spontaneously and generically by harnessing energy sources from external environmental drives. Key to this transition are intrinsic fluctuations of achiral-to-chiral reactions and tight matching of system configurations to the environmental drives, which together amplify and sustain diverged enantiomer distributions. These asymmetric states emerge through steep energetic transitions from the corresponding symmetric states and sharply cluster as highly-dissipating states. The results thus demonstrate a generic mechanism in which energetic drives may give rise to homochirality in an otherwise totally symmetrical environment, and from an early-life perspective, might emerge as a competitive, energy-harvesting advantage.
CHEMISTRY
DIY Photography

The Trexo Slider is a mini motion control camera slider for creatives who like to pack small and light

Trexo Innovation has announced their new Trexo Slider, a motorised mini slider aimed at content creators who like to pack a small lightweight kit. Designed to handle everything from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to smartphones, it allows for shooting of both video and timelapse, with speeds ranging from a super slow 0.001mm/sec up to a rather nippy 30mm/sec. It’s also strong enough for vertical slides up to a rate of 25mm/sec.
ELECTRONICS
OEM Off-Highway

ATC Diversified Electronics Announces Motor Controls Line

ATC Diversified Electronics, part of The Marsh Bellofram Group of Companies and a manufacturer of precision timing and control devices, announced its line of motor control products for OEMs. The line includes contactors, disconnect switches, miniature circuit breakers, motor protection circuit breakers and overload relays. These products are in stock,...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

More Building Blocks of DNA Seen in Meteorites, Boosting Wild Theory of Life on Earth

The notion that the ingredients for life were seeded on Earth by hitching a ride on space rocks becomes more believable the closer we look at those rocks. Using state-of-the-art, ultra-high-resolution equipment, scientists have identified important building blocks of DNA and RNA in meteorites, including those that were missing in previous analyses.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

The OnePlus 10 Doesn't Seem Too Far Behind Its Pro Sibling

OnePlus recently announced its flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 10 Pro — for the global market. Opposed its usual pattern of launching more than one phone under its numeric series, the company skipped out on the vanilla OnePlus 10 when launching its Pro sibling and left us wondering how one could appear without the other. But a recent leak gives us a peek at the OnePlus 10's specifications and suggests the phone may launch sometime later this year.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Nanosecond optical switching and control system for data center networks

Electrical switching based data center networks have an intrinsic bandwidth bottleneck and, require inefficient and power-consuming multi-tier switching layers to cope with the rapid growing traffic in data centers. With the benefits of ultra-large bandwidth, high-efficient cost and power consumption, switching traffic in the optical domain has been investigated to replace the electrical switches inside data center networks. However, the deployment of nanosecond optical switches remains a challenge due to the lack of corresponding nanosecond switch control, the lack of optical buffers for packet contention, and the requirement of nanosecond clock and data recovery. In this work, a nanosecond optical switching and control system has been experimentally demonstrated to enable an optically switched data center network with 43.4 nanosecond switching and control capability and with packet contention resolution as well as 3.1 nanosecond clock and data recovery.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic second-order topological insulator with fractional mass-kink

Generally, the topological corner state in two-dimensional (2D) second-order topological insulator (SOTI) is equivalent to the well-known domain wall state, which is originated from the mass-inversion between two adjacent edges with phase shift of Ï€. In this work, go beyond this conventional physical picture, we report a fractional mass-kink induced 2D SOTI in monolayer FeSe with canted checkerboard antiferromagnetic (AFM) order by analytic model and first-principles calculations. The canted spin associated in-plane Zeeman field can gap out the quantum spin Hall edge state of FeSe, forming a fractional mass-kink with phase shift of Ï€/2 at the rectangular corner, and generating an in-gap topological corner state with fractional charge of e/4. Moreover, the topological corner state is robust to a finite perturbation, existing in both naturally and non-naturally cleaved corners, regardless of the edge orientation. Our results not only demonstrate a material system to realize the unique 2D AFM SOTI, but also pave a way to design the higher-order topological states from fractional mass-kink with arbitrary phase shift.
PHYSICS

