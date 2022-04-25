ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Dordt and CACE acquire Charter Oak Research

dordt.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for the Advancement of Christian Education (CACE) at Dordt University has acquired consulting firm Charter Oak Research. “CACE’s mission is to network schools, promote innovative practices, and develop school leaders,” says Dr. Tim Van Soelen, executive director of CACE. “Charter Oak’s custom research offerings allow CACE to take the...

www.dordt.edu

Comments / 0

