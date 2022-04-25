ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast: RU-N Research Collaboration with RBHS Explores Link Between Alzheimer's and COVID-19

By Carrie Stetler
Rutgers
 1 day ago

A collaboration between Rutgers-Newark neuroscience researcher Mark Gluck and Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences (RBHS) researcher Patricia Figzgerald-Bocarsly, who studies immune systems and is RBHS provost, was featured in the Daily Beast as a potentially breakthrough study. Read the full story here. “Gluck spearheads the ongoing COVID-Alzheimer’s study, alongside...

Related
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Link between Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis is a crucial discovery for people living with MS

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world, with 250 out of every 100,000 people affected. MS is an autoimmune disease in which elements of the immune system that are designed to protect us—white blood cells and antibodies—instead begin to damage the brain and spinal cord. This causes acute attacks—also known as relapses—of neurologic dysfunction such as visual loss, trouble walking or urinary and sexual dysfunction.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop IV injection treatment for sepsis

Purdue University researchers in the College of Pharmacy and College of Engineering are developing a patent-pending treatment that could impact millions of American lives each year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that at least 1.7 million American adults develop sepsis annually; almost 270,000 die as a result....
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There's a Depressing Link Between Where You Live And Dementia Risk

A population-based study in Australia has found that the quality of your neighborhood can be linked to the risk of developing dementia later in life. The research was based on the health data of 4,656 individuals from various states and regions between 2016 and 2020, as part of a larger study called the Healthy Brain Project. These participants were between the ages of 40 and 70, and none of them had been formally diagnosed with dementia. Breaking down the results, the authors found those who lived in wealthier neighborhoods scored significantly higher on memory tests and lower on dementia risk tests than...
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

8 Early Signs of Dementia

These symptoms should prompt you to get evaluated for Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia. The World Health Organization reports that currently, more than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, and 10 million news cases are diagnosed every year. Here in the United States, the Centers for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Vitamin K may be helpful for people at risk of dementia

Dementia is a condition that affects cognitive functioning. In a new study in rodents, scientists studied how vitamin K can affect older rats’ cognitive abilities. As people get older, the risk of developing dementia increases. Dementia is the term given to a group of diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of people.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Idaho State Journal

Parkinson's disease becoming more prevalent

It is hard to say if the type of client my practice attracts makes me biased to the prevalence of diseases, but I have seen more and more wonderful people with Parkinson’s disease these last few years. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a devastating neurodegenerative condition that statistics indicate is...
POCATELLO, ID
technologynetworks.com

Why Is Alzheimer's Often Paired With Psychiatric Symptoms?

In addition to memory problems and other cognitive symptoms, most people with Alzheimer’s disease also suffer from mental health issues. It has long been unclear whether these occur because of tissue changes in the brain, or whether they represent psychological reactions to cognitive symptoms. A study from Lund University in Sweden has provided new insight, and is published in Biological Psychiatry.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health

FDA Approves Weekly Patch to Treat Alzheimer's-Related Dementia

Fact checked on April 13, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a weekly skin patch used to treat symptoms of Alzheimer's-related dementia. The treatment is a patch formulation of the oral drug donepezil (Aricept), which has been available for many years and is one of the most commonly prescribed drugs for patients with Alzheimer's disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Some autism spectrum disorder symptoms linked to astrocytes

Abnormalities in a type of brain cell called astrocytes may play a pivotal role in causing some behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorders, according to a preclinical study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators. For the study, published April 1 in Molecular Psychiatry, senior author Dr. Dilek Colak, assistant professor of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

