Daily Beast: RU-N Research Collaboration with RBHS Explores Link Between Alzheimer's and COVID-19

A population-based study in Australia has found that the quality of your neighborhood can be linked to the risk of developing dementia later in life. The research was based on the health data of 4,656 individuals from various states and regions between 2016 and 2020, as part of a larger study called the Healthy Brain Project. These participants were between the ages of 40 and 70, and none of them had been formally diagnosed with dementia. Breaking down the results, the authors found those who lived in wealthier neighborhoods scored significantly higher on memory tests and lower on dementia risk tests than...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO