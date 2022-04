EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Downtown Evansville is growing again. But the area has not always been buzzing with restaurants and boutiques. Kristy white owns Piece of Cake with her sister. They’ve been downtown for 19 years, and she says it used to look a lot different. “When we originally were down here, it was like […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO