Hunt for killer underway after 10-year-old girl found dead near walking trail

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officers say they found a 17-year-old girl dead in an alley, but they don’t know the circumstances leading up to her death. The responded to the area near the 1500 block of Quebec Street at around 12:30 p.m. on March 26. Investigators say her death, however, is criminal in nature, and they are treating the investigation as a homicide. Further information about the victim will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. ALERT: On March 26th at 12:36 p.m., DPD received a call regarding a 17-year-old female down in the 1500 block N. Quebec St. alley w/ unknown circumstances. Due to preliminary info, DPD is investigating this as a homicide. Please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP w/ info/tips. pic.twitter.com/pLUZDMaao4 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 27, 2022 Those with more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

DENVER, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO