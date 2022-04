Each week the Beaver County Times' sports staff will rank the top 10 baseball and softball teams in our coverage area. These rankings do not indicate the best team in the area. (Programs in higher classifications will almost always have the upper hand against ones from lower classifications.) Instead, they rank which teams we believe, pound-for-pound, have the best shot at winning a WPIAL and PIAA championship.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO