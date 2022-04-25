ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Boxwood to Present at Franchise Times Dealmakers Event

 1 day ago

Boxwood Managing Partner Will Participate in Panel Discussion. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Boxwood Partners Managing Partner J. Patrick Galleher will be a featured speaker at the Franchise Times Dealmakers Week conference on April 26th. Boxwood Partners is a leading middle-market investment bank based in...

