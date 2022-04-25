ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases a New Interview with Silver Bullet Mines

charlottenews.net
 1 day ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Silver Bullet Mines on their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know...

Money

Gas Prices Finally Drop Below $4 in Most States

Gas prices are finally falling back to Earth. Just one month ago, the price of a gallon of regular gas averaged an all-time high of $4.33 in the U.S. Prices had risen a staggering 22% between February 21 and March 14 — the largest jump ever recorded in a three-week span.
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices creep higher after oil’s week-ago bounce

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price crept higher last week, climbing 4.4 cents from a week ago to $4.11 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 13.3 cents from a month ago and $1.24 per gallon higher … Continue reading "Gas prices creep higher after oil’s week-ago bounce" The post Gas prices creep higher after oil’s week-ago bounce appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
freightwaves.com

Truckload market only in early stages of easing

Contract truckload rates did not take a hit in March. Chart of the Week: Vn Outbound Tender Volume Index, Truckstop.com 7-day van rate per mile – USA SONAR: VOTRI.USA, TSTOPVRPM.USA. After nearly 19 months of averaging above 20%, national rejection rates have fallen to their lowest levels since June...
BUSINESS
NME

Live music revenue fell even further in 2021

A new report has revealed that royalties from performances of live music fell close to 30 per cent in 2021, despite some concerts returning last year. According to PRS for Music, the organisation that collects royalties for songwriters, revenues from concerts was £8million in 2020, down from £11.3million in 2020 and £54million in 2019.
MUSIC
Arizona Mirror

Phoenix area leads nation in largest inflation surge in more than 40 years

WASHINGTON – The U.S. cost of living surged 8.5% over the past 12 months, the fastest one-year increase in more than 40 years, driven by skyrocketing gas, food and housing prices, new government data shows. And consumers in the Phoenix area have been seeing even sharper increases – while March numbers are not yet available […] The post Phoenix area leads nation in largest inflation surge in more than 40 years appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

Factbox: Electric car battery showdown brews in West

OUR NEXT ENERGY (ONE) Highlights: Founder Mujeeb Ijaz, a battery veteran with stints at Ford, A123 and Apple, says ONE plans to begin LFP cell and pack production in the United States by the end of 2022. Investors include BMW, Flex and Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Headquarters: Mountain View, California. Founded:...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Cargo Congestion Infecting East Coast Ports, Drewry Warns

Click here to read the full article. Ocean freight rates skyrocketed 110 percent in a turbulent 2021. Here’s what Drewry expects to see with fees this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail's in a 'Quandary' Figuring Out Consumer Spending: Week AheadOcean Freight Rate Trends Signal Breathing Room for ShippersOcean Freight Rates Ease but Fog of War Darkens OutlookBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL

