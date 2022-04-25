ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

School bus crash in Towson blocks portion of Bosley Avenue

WBAL Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash involving a school bus occurred Monday afternoon in Towson, SkyTeam 11 reported. The crash occurred on Bosley...

www.wbal.com

WBAL Radio

Freight train collides with vehicle in Baltimore County

A freight train collided with a sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Rosedale. The crash occurred on Schaefers Lane and the CSX railway off Pulaski Highway, SkyTeam 11 Capt. Roy Taylor reported. Injuries were not immediately known. The vehicle involved in the crash sustained significant damage, Taylor said. CSX train...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NottinghamMD.com

Crash on I-95 in Joppa leaves one car on top of another

JOPPA, MD—Crews responded to a crash on Interstate 95 in the Joppa area on Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported at around 3 p.m. along northbound I-95 just north of the Mountain Road exit. The crash involved several vehicles, one of which was left stacked on top of the other. Units from several local fire companies responded to the scene. … Continue reading "Crash on I-95 in Joppa leaves one car on top of another" The post Crash on I-95 in Joppa leaves one car on top of another appeared first on Nottingham MD.
JOPPA, AL
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
CBS Baltimore

Fells Point Bouncer Killed On Thames Street Monday, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of 30-year-old Marco Nunez in Fells Point, authorities said. Officers were on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby and found the victim in the 1700 block of Thames Street, Baltimore Police said. Nunez had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. WJZ has learned that he was a bouncer at Rodos Bar. Family confirms this is their loved one, 30-year old Marco Nunez. He was a father, friend to many in Fells Point and a bouncer at Rodos...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

One dead after car and motorcycle crash

At around 9 a.m., Sunday, Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputies went to the 11500 Gas House Pike block of New Market, for an accident involving a motorcycle and another car. The man driving the motorcycle 55-year-old Valentins Alksnis III, of Mount Airy, Md, was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene according to the news release.
NEW MARKET, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 23, Charged With Attempted Murder In Southwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said. Marn-Ya Doleman is accused of shooting a 35-year-old woman in the chest earlier this month in southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. Officers called to the 2100 block of Wilhelm Street about 4:15 p.m. April 10 found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear Thursday morning. Doleman was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Crash After Tractor-Trailer Runs Red Light In Abingdon

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Abingdon after the driver of a tractor-trailer ran a red light and turned into an intersection, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 2:45 p.m. to MD 24 Southbound at MD 7 for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. A man driving a Chrysler struck was taken to a hospital, where he died. The man was identified as Raul Alejandro Smith, 36, of Edgewood. Investigators believe the 66-year-old Pennsylvania man driving the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Emmorton Road and failed to stop at a steady red turn signal to turn west onto Philadelphia Road. The driver then struck two vehicles that were traveling south on Emmorton road, police said. A Jeep was struck on the right fender after it swerved, but the Chrysler driven by Smith was struck on the left side and traveled off the road. No charges have been filed at this time.  Once the Maryland State Police Crash Team completes its investigation into the crash, they will submit their findings to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide on any potential charges. (Photo via Joppa-Magnolia VFC)  
ABINGDON, MD
WDVM 25

Police: Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

One injured after being shot in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at West Bethel Street on Friday night. Police said they received a report of shots fired around 9:45 pm at the address above, once they arrived, they located a vehicle and a person inside the vehicle struck by gunfire, and the victim was […]
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head Found Dead In Baltimore: Police

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities said. The unidentified man was found by Southern District officers laying on a bed in a home with gunshot wounds on the1300 block of Pontiac Street around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, city police said.
BALTIMORE, MD

