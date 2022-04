DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor plans to challenge Tesla in becoming the global leader in electric vehicles, CEO Jim Farley said Tuesday. The goal is the most ambitious yet for the Detroit automaker in its electric vehicle push. Farley has previously said the company plans to be the second best-selling automaker of EVs in the U.S., behind Tesla, by mid-decade.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO