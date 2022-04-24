Locust Ave Road Work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Marathon returns to the city this upcoming weekend for the first time since the pandemic began.More than 30,000 people will be part of one or more of the races, and the route's expected to be packed with people cheering on the athletes. Since the marathon is returning, so are the road closures and parking changes. The road closures begin on Friday at noon downtown. They start on the Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Stanwix Street. The closure will remain in effect through Sunday's final races.On Saturday, there will be additional road closures...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO