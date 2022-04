ODOT to proceed with federally required research, outreach on tolling impactsMetro Council's elected officials on Tuesday, April 26, approved changes to a transportation investment plan that includes tolling of Interstate 205. Metro's approval will allow the Oregon Department of Transportation to conduct federally required environmental research, design work and further community outreach related to tolling. With the approval, approximately $28 million has been programmed into the project to fund ODOT's completion of a project assessment required under the National Environmental Policy Act before any further steps toward tolling implementation can continue. Metro Council President Lynn Peterson was not immediately available...

