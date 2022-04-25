ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Political primaries next month will be a litmus test of Trump's endorsement, Democrats' messaging

 1 day ago

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Steven Shepard, senior campaigns...

Donald Trump
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell's leadership PAC announces a $7million ad buy to back Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski after Trump endorsed her opponent as GOP civil war heats up before the midterms

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's leadership PAC announced a $7 million ad buy Monday on behalf of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is fending off a primary challenge from the Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka. So far, that's the only Republican primary McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund is getting involved in - with...
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pence in Iowa: A glimpse at the Republican election strategy

CARROLL, Ia. — Former Vice President Mike Pence lauded three of Iowa’s prominent Republican leaders in a visit to the state Saturday and lambasted Democrats and the Biden administration over a number of issues that could be key to election success later this year. “It’s amazing to think how far our country has fallen in […] The post Pence in Iowa: A glimpse at the Republican election strategy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com

3 Democrats running for US Senate in June 7 Primary

Three Democrats and two Republicans are all hoping to represent Iowans in the U.S. Senate. KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford says independent voters will be crucial: "What will previous independent supporters of senator Grassley do? Will they vote for a new face even if it's a democrat, or will they continue to support senator grassley even though he's been in the senate for for almost 40 years already at this particular point?"
