ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Steps to creating your bedtime ritual

nau.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe benefits of sleep—including improved mood, brain performance and overall health—are well-known. The tricky part about sleep is, well, how to get enough of it. Creating a bedtime ritual can be a tool to not only get a better night’s sleep, but also to feel more in control of your time...

news.nau.edu

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ritual#Bedtime#Stress#Herbal Tea
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flagstaff, AZ
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Is it healthier to wake up early to exercise, or to get more sleep?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: This Is The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss

Losing weight healthily is all about eating the right foods when you are hungry, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, what you eat and when you eat matters, as health experts often swear by meal planning and preparing food ahead of time to help structure your day. If you find yourself hungry after dinner and before bed and are worried about potential weight gain hindering your weight loss efforts, read on for snacking advice from dietitians. We checked in with registered dietitians: Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN at Dietitians Delivered PLLC, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, of Health Canal and Katie Tomaschko, MS, RDN of Sporting Smiles for a tasty (and super healthy!) suggestion.
DIETS
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
LiveScience

Can you take probiotics to lose weight?

Can you take probiotics to lose weight? They have plenty of benefits, from keeping your digestive system healthy to improving your mood, but is weight loss one of them?. Defined by the World Health Organization as “live microorganisms which, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host,” probiotics live in your colon and other parts of the body, and are most likely to be found in fermented foods or supplements.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy