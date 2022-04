A report released April 13 by University of Toronto researchers highlights what many in the early learning and child-care sector have long known: Canada’s early childhood educators (ECEs) are undervalued, underpaid and under-resourced. Unless governments get serious about addressing their working conditions, a Canada-wide child-care plan will be derailed. The federal government’s historic $30-billion investment in child care and the agreements signed with provinces and territories prioritize lowering parent fees to $10 per day and expanding the number of child-care spaces. Yet in the race to achieve these goals, the people who provide care are too often overlooked. More than 300,000 people...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO