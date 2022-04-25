Rent Your Own Mini Backyard with NYC Skyline Views This Summer

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO