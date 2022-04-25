ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rent Your Own Mini Backyard with NYC Skyline Views This Summer

By Serena Tara
Thrillist
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Yorkers will soon be able to enjoy the majestic skyline view from their own private lawn. The Greens is returning to The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan, and it will serve as a summertime oasis equipped with a restaurant and bar as well as a private lounge area....

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 2

Related
TMZ.com

Madonna Lists Massive Hidden Hills Estate for $25.9M

Madonna just can't keep still, because she's selling the massive estate she bought just a year ago. Madge just listed her Hidden Hills home for just under $26 million ... in case you've followed her real estate moves, she bought the house last year from The Weeknd for $19.3 mil, so she's banking on a sizeable profit.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Voice

This NJ City Was Named Best For Food In America

Calling all “foodies!” One Garden State city was ranked on a new list of America’s up-and-coming food cities. Jersey City earned a coveted spot on culinary blog Food & Wine’s list of ‘America’s Next Great Food Cities.’. Describing the area as the “sixth borough”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyline#Cinco De Mayo#Lower Manhattan#Lawns#Food Drink#Nyc Skyline Views#New Yorkers#Greens#American#Mexican
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InspireMore

Thrift Shopper Thinks She’s Found A Rare Fur Hat… Until It Starts Moving.

Thrift shoppers, take note! When you see something furry in a New York City thrift store, think twice before snatching it up!. TikToker @thethriftymama was browsing a shop in Manhattan when she saw orange fur perched on the top of a clothing rack. Thinking it was a vintage 1950s-era fur hat, she eagerly reached up to snag the rare item, but there was one small problem. It wasn’t a hat at all. In fact, it was a living, breathing, purring orange cat!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Mom’s Hilarious Bedroom Sign Goes Viral on Zillow and People Are Cracking Up

Flipping houses can be big business in America, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some incredibly drastic changes in the housing market since 2020. In fact, property values are increasing so much that counties can't update their taxes fast enough, which is great news for homeowners. If you were fortunate enough to own some property, you could've easily turned it into a profit in recent years.
ONALASKA, WI
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
CNBC

Inside the $87 million hilltop palace for sale in Beverly Hills

Perched approximately 200 meters (650 feet) above Beverly Hills, California, is a European-flavored residence that recently hit the market for $87 million. Past its gates, a 700-foot private drive hugs the mountainside as it leads up a steep incline to reveal a dramatic, 7.8-acre estate. "For a person who likes...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy