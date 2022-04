There was no understating how big of a deal it was when the Oregon Ducks hired former NFL coach Tosh Lupoi to be their new defensive coordinator under head coach Dan Lanning. His resume speaks for itself. He’s a two-time national championship-winning coach with the Alabama Crismon Tide, and he helped coach his team to the big game in four consecutive years under Nick Saban. More recently, Lupoi spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s considered one of the best recruiters in all of college football, especially with his ties to the west coast after cutting...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO