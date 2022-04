If working from the corner of your bedroom or the local coffee shop is getting tiresome, we have a handful of unique places to plant your laptop.What to know: All of our picks offer different scenes, so pick appropriately for your calendar. Each features WiFi connections and a variety of places to sit, but not all offer convenient power outlets.Botanic Gardens: For a more serene experience, buy a membership to the Botanic Gardens and relax on a bench in the shade of the flora or at the cafe tables.Pro tip: A little seat cushion — like this one that rolls...

