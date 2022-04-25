ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon woman stopped in Utah had 227 pounds of marijuana, charges say

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — An Oregon woman is facing criminal charges in Utah accusing her of having more than 200 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle in addition to other drugs. Katie Beth Beadz, 36, of Midland, Oregon, was charged Thursday in 3rd...

