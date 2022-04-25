Midland & Jon Pardi Got a “Longneck Way To Go” with Their New Song

If you’re a fan of traditional country and hate the overproduced garbage on the radio these days, I’ve got good news for you: There’s no need for you to listen to Jason Aldean‘s “Ain’t Enough Cowboy.” At a time when it seems like country music is moving away from all of the pop production, Jason swerved hard in the other direction and went full 2007 T-Pain with the track from Georgia, the newly-released second half of his double album, Macon, Georgia. The […] The post Jason Aldean Goes Full T-Pain On “Ain’t Enough Cowboy” From New Album ‘Georgia’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO