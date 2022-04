Supernatural alum Misha Collins took to Twitter on Monday to clarify comments he made over the weekend that appeared to imply that he is bisexual. The actor apologized for “misspeaking” and “the clumsiness” of his language after he seemingly came out as bisexual during a Q&A panel at the Supernatural Convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey. While on stage, Collins asked the crowd, “By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?”

