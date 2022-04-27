ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lily Peters news - live: Juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old is arrested in murder investigation

By Graig Graziosi,Gino Spocchia and Rachel Sharp
The Independent
 4 days ago

Police in Chippewa Falls have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters.

Chief Matthew Kelm announced the arrest in a press conference on Tuesday evening, where he would not disclose the name, gender or age of the suspect but said they were known to the murdered schoolgirl.

Police executed a search warrant at the home in North Grove Street where the 10-year-old was believed to have last been seen alive.

Following the search, the suspect was taken into custody, the police chief said.

Lily was reported missing around 9pm on Sunday night when she failed to return to her home on nearby East Birch Street from her aunt’s house on North Grove Street.

The schoolgirl’s bike was found close by hours later.

Then, at around 9.15am on Monday morning, Lily’s body was discovered in a nearby wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company.

Lily’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed but investigators are treating it as a homicide.

The police chief said that there is no further danger to the public.

Comments / 16

Kathie Davis
5d ago

This is heartbreaking! She is so beautiful!!! Why would anyone allow their children of any age to be out by themselves at any hour of the day or night????? People these days are so EVIL. NEVER trust anyone around your child!!!

Reply
26
Eddye Kemp-Whitaker
4d ago

You can't let a child go somewhere by themselves without the risk of something happening to them. It's not the day and age we grew up in. The predators are sicker, and sicker. A family lost a precious gift to the wilds of chaos. The babies are our future, I hope they find who did this and he is executed. Praying for the family in this baby. God Bless this family.

Reply
8
floatmeaway
4d ago

My mom and dad watched me and my older sister like hawks and that was back in the 1970's! I'm sure glad they did! It never bothered me either. 🙂

Reply
4
State
Wisconsin State
The Independent

The Independent

