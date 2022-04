Carrollton, MO-A Missouri Lottery player immediately called her daughter after realizing that she had won a one million dollar prize playing lottery scratchers. The player was on her way to work as she stopped by Break Time in Carrollton to purchase multiple scratchier tickets, one of them being the new $50 Millionaire Blowout ticket. The contestant said that “the prizes just kept being $50,000” and that it took her three times count all of her prizes. Millionaire Blowout is a $50 scratcher that offers prizes from $50 to $5 million since January 31 with $294.7 million still unclaimed.

CARROLLTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO