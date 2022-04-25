ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MO

James R. Duvall

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington resident, James R. Duvall, 101, died Saturday, April 24,...

www.kmzu.com

Related
KMZU

Janet Nance

A Carrollton resident, Janet Nance, 67, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Memorial Mass will be Friday, April 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carrollton. Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Henry Sprague

Marceline resident, 1-year-old Henry Sprague died on Saturday, April 23. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Delaney Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. with burial in the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline.
MARCELINE, MO
KMZU

Barbara Alice Hughes

Breckenridge resident, 88-year-old Barbara Alice Hughes died on Monday, April 25. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29 in the Lindley Funeral Home. Though there are no scheduled visitations, friends may call the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the McCoskrie cemetery. Any memorial contributions can be made to McCoskrie Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home.
BRECKENRIDGE, MO
KMZU

Mary Lee Jenkins

Dewitt resident, 84-year-old Mary Lee Jenkins died on Thursday, April 21. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at evergreen Cemetery. No visitation will be held and any memorials are left to the family’s choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Breshears Memorial Chapel.
OBITUARIES
KMZU

Betty Stauffer

Marceline resident, 78-year-old Betty Stauffer died on Monday, April 25. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30 in the Delaney Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with burial in the Locke Cemetery south of Marceline. Arrangements are under the direction of Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline.
MARCELINE, MO
KMZU

Shelly Buss

A Carrollton resident, formerly of Chillicothe, Shelly Buss, 56, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Marvin W. Coldiron

Marvin W. Coldiron, 86, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Blue Mound Cemetery, Blue Mound, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Blue Mound Cemetery in memory of Marvin. They may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

