James R. Duvall

Breckenridge resident, 88-year-old Barbara Alice Hughes died on Monday, April 25. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29 in the Lindley Funeral Home. Though there are no scheduled visitations, friends may call the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the McCoskrie cemetery. Any memorial contributions can be made to McCoskrie Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to the funeral home.

BRECKENRIDGE, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO