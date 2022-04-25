James R. Duvall

Marvin W. Coldiron, 86, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Blue Mound Cemetery, Blue Mound, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Blue Mound Cemetery in memory of Marvin. They may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.
